Stephen Colbert Just Had A Cringe-Worthy Interview With A California Congresswoman

Comedian Stephen Colbert took his “Better Know a District” series to California’s Oakland-based 13th Congressional District on Wednesday night — and it was awkward.

For the majority of the 8-minute interview with Rep. Barbara Lee (D-California), Colbert asked one inappropriate question after. His favourite topics involved race, sex, and lesbians.

At one point, Colbert asked Lee to translate a “local expression” filled with drug references: “Imma hit a bleezy and some yay, start perkin’, get hella hyphy and ghost ride my whip.”

The race issues were also cringe-inducing.

“You’re on the Urban Caucus. Aren’t you a lifetime member of the ‘urban caucus’?” Colbert asked. “Am I right? Aren’t you kind of grandfathered into the ‘urban caucus’? Right, ok. You know what I mean when I say ‘urban.’ Urban. Urban. You know, ‘urban’ people. I don’t see race but I do see ‘urban.’ Are you urban?”

When Colbert asked her about the Black Panthers, Lee retorted: “That’s a question I can’t even answer because it’s so stupid.”

Eventually Colbert started demonstrating sex positions with his hand and propositioned Lee.

“I’m practicing abstinence right now, as we speak. But that could change if you play your cards right. I’m just saying. Am I the only one? I can’t only be the only one feeling this right now,” he declared. “Turn the camera off I want to give her some privacy.”

Watch the full segment below.

