Stephen Colbert created a cartoon Hillary Clinton and asked her some tough questions

Stephen Colbert rolled out a cartoon version of Hillary Clinton on Tuesday’s “Late Show.”

“What do we have to do to know the real Hillary Clinton?” Colbert asked before showing a clip of Bill Clinton saying during Tuesday’s Democratic National Convention, “Your only option is to create a cartoon.”

So that’s what Colbert did (as of course he’s already done many times for Donald Trump). First, he congratulated the animated Clinton for making history as the first female US presidential candidate from a major party.

“Thank you. That’s what I love about America,” she said. “It’s the only place where a Secretary of State, senator, and lifelong public servant can be put on equal footing with a screaming cantaloupe.”

Without wasting much time, Colbert jumped right to the hacked email controversy that led to the resignation of the Democratic National Committee chairwoman.

“It is true that this week didn’t start exactly as we planned it since 1998,” she said. “But I think everyone agrees now is the time for us all to come together in unity, or harmony, or solidarity, or whatever synonym resonates more strongly with you.”

And as for winning over Bernie Sanders’ supporters? Cartoon Clinton said, “Bernie Sanders is a great friend, and has been for days now… Stephen, Bernie likes to tell it like it is, which is also what I do when I’m alone and no one is watching.”

Watch Colbert’s animated Clinton below:

