Stephen Colbert crashed the RNC stage to insult Trump, then got kicked off

Stephen Colbert unofficially kicked off the Republican National Convention before it was supposed to start, and he insulted presumptive presidential nominee Donald Trump and his running mate, Mike Pence, while he was at it.

The “Late Show” host took the stage at the RNC in Cleveland, Ohio, dressed as his “Hunger Games” alter-ego on Sunday.

“[Trump] has formed an alliance with Indiana Governor Mike Pence,” he started, before feigning sleep. “Sorry, I blacked out there for a moment. It is my honour to hereby launch and begin the 2016 Republican National Hungry for Power Games!”

At this point, security had begun to pull him off the stage. Nevertheless, he went on to say, “Look, I know I’m not supposed to be up here — but to be honest, neither is Donald Trump!”

Colbert is hosting CBS’s “Late Show” live each night at 11:30 p.m. for the two weeks of convention happenings.

Former “Daily Show” host and “Late Show” executive producer Jon Stewart is expected to join him on Monday. Among the others set to appear are “Daily Show” alum John Oliver, comedian Keegan Michael-Key, comedian Bassem Youssef, Senator (and potential Hillary Clinton running mate) Elizabeth Warren, among others.

Watch Colbert crash the RNC stage below:

