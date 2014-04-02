Stephen Colbert Gives An Epic Rebuttal To People Who Think His Show Should Be Canceled

Stephen Colbert addressed the Internet storm that brewed over the weekend and called for the cancellation of his show on Comedy Central, striking back at the “#CancelColbert” movement in only a way he can.

Last week, while directing satire at the “Washington Redskins Original Americans Foundation” created by owner Dan Snyder, one part of his segment offended a slew of people after a Twitter account associated with his show tweeted one of his jokes out of context.

“I am willing to show #Asian community I care by introducing the Ching-Chong Ding-Dong Foundation for Sensitivity to Orientals or Whatever,” The “Colbert Report’s” official account tweeted last Wednesday.

In his first comments addressing the online storm that occurred after that tweet, Colbert opened “The Colbert Report” on Monday night with a dream sequence — one in which his show actually was canceled. Colbert was napping on a couch — in full Redskins gear. He was counseled by BD Wong, the “Law & Order: SVU” actor who explained to him that he had fallen asleep watching the show.

Colbert, the faux conservative comedian, then “woke up” came out on set.

“The dark forces trying to silence my message of core conservative principles mixed with youth-friendly product placement have been thwarted,” he declared, promptly cracking open a Bud Light Lime.

Colbert joked that his show was “close” to being canceled.

“We almost lost me. I’m never gonna take me for granted,” Colbert said, later adding, “Who would have thought that a means of communication limited to 140 characters would ever create misunderstanding?”

After a few minutes of discussion about the outrage that ensued, Colbert lamented the fact that the controversy started to bubble after he taped his show on Thursday and that he could not respond until Monday.

“In a sense, I was canceled for three days,” he said. “Just like Jesus.”

The Colbert Report

The Colbert Report

