Stephen Colbert has strong words for Americans who want to move to Canada: 'You don't get to flee'

Stephen Colbert had a stern message for those Americans who want to move to Canada after Donald Trump was elected president.

But before that, he opened Wednesday’s “Late Show” by expressing what Americans really need to do over the real-estate mogul’s presidential term.

“I just want to say freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, First Amendment,” he said. “The most important things we can do together. Don’t stop speaking up, don’t stop speaking your mind, don’t ever be cowed by whatever happens in the next four years.”

As much as he’s in a fighting spirit now, Colbert admitted he didn’t sleep well and described the shock he felt after Trump was elected.

“We have to accept that Donald Trump will be the 45th president of the United States,” the host said, as the audience moaned. “No, I get that feeling completely. I just had to say it one more time. I just want to keep saying it until I can say it without throwing up in my mouth a little bit. It feels like a little bit of a dream state. All day I’ve had to remind myself this isn’t a dream. I’m not on a peyote trip on the hunt of the great deer. This is real.”

Even before the presidential election, many Americans said that they’d move to Canada if Trump were elected. Many were pretty serious about researching the move — enough to crash Canada’s immigration website on Tuesday night. But Colbert had strong words for those people.

“I can understand why Canada is so attractive — you’ve got the free health care, and a prime minister who looks like the prince from ‘Tangled,'” Colbert said. “But listen up, everybody out there who’s saying, ‘I’m gonna move to Canada’: You don’t get to flee when things get rough here. Being an American citizen is like family. You’re in it whether you like it or not.”

Watch the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: Watch the Trump protest that shut down parts of New York City



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.