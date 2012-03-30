Stephen Colbert Calls It: Obamacare Is Dead

Today the president is biting his nails over Obamacare’s fate. Stephen Colbert, meanwhile, is positively giddy.



Though the Court is still deliberating, Colbert is ready to call it: Obamacare is dead. On last night’s Colbert Report, he celebrated. He said that the government shouldn’t be allowed to force Americans to do anything, especially when it comes to broccoli.

“I am not going to have my health care decisions made by Barack Obama, or should I say, ‘Baraccoli Obama,'” Colbert said.

