Stephen Colbert thinks Elon Musk is a supervillain after hearing he wants to nuke Mars

Stephen Colbert has made up his mind on Elon Musk. The businessman and inventor isn’t one of the good guys.

Musk was a guest on Colbert’s second episode of CBS’s “Late Show” on Wednesday when the talk show host mentioned that some call the entrepreneur “the real life Tony Stark” (Ironman’s real identity).

The businessman has a hand in several programs and products meant to “do good things,” as Musk referred to them.

“But you’re trying to good things and you’re a billionaire,” Colbert pointed out. “That seems like you’re either a superhero or supervillian. You have to choose one.”

“I try to do useful things,” Musk said, avoiding answering the question.

So, Colbert seems to let it go and later moves on to the topic of Musk’s desire for humans to go to Mars. Currently, the planet couldn’t support human life. But Musk says there’s a slow way and a fast way to warm Mars up to the point where humans could inhabit the planet.

“Give me the fast way,” Colbert requested.

“The fast way is to drop thermonuclear weapons over the poles,” Musk answered.

“You’re a supervillain,” the host replied. “That’s what a supervillain does.”

