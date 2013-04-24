Stephen Colbert Lampooned The Untimely Opening Of The Bush Presidential Library

Comedy Central’s Stephen Colbert on Monday lampooned the opening of the George W. Bush library, which set to be be dedicated on Thursday.



Colbert highlighted that the library offers an interactive exhibit in which visitors are able to make decisions from the Bush presidency — for instance, whether to invade Iraq or not. And he drew comparisons to the perceived role of Vice President Dick Cheney in making those decisions.

Colbert noted that the library was opening 10 years to the day after Bush flew on to an aircraft carrier that bore the message “Mission Accomplished” following the invasion of Iraq.

Watch the video below:

