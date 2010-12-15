Stephen Colbert Is Holding A Goldman Sachs Partner's Credit Card Hostage Until The Owner Comes On The Show

One of Stephen Colbert’s writers found a Goldman Sachs Partner’s (Buckley T. Ratchford’s) credit debit card on the street in Tribeca the other night and now, Colbert is holding it hostage.



“I’ll tell you what, Buckley T. Ratchford, I’ll give you your credit card back,” said Colbert. “All you have to do is come on my show and talk about Wall Street bonuses.”

Will Lloyd Blankfein allow one of his Goldman Partners on the show?

He better — or else.

“And for incentive, each night that you don’t,” he continued, “I’ll reveal one number of your credit card number. Which, as Wikileaks has proven, is not blackmail. It’s journalism.”

And then with a drumroll, he announced, “Tonight’s number: 5. That’s a good number. Indicates a high credit limit.”

So Buckley T Ratchford has until December 29th to go on Colbert’s show. But really, he only has until December 24th, because he owes Lloyd Blankfein an awesome Christmas present after this stunt.

