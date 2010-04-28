Stephen Colbert, mums Still Bothered By The Lack Of Flash On iPad

Stephen Colbert is still in love with the iPad, but he wishes he could watch more web video on it.



Yesterday, paidContent’s David Kaplan went to Colbert’s show taping. When Stephen talked to the audience, David asked him if he still loves his iPad.

Stephen’s response, “I still love it, but the Flash thing bothers me.”

It’s not just Stephen Colbert that’s bothered. It’s mums, too!

New York Times media reporter Brian Stelter tweeted that he’s returning an iPad he bought for his mum because she didn’t like the lack of Flash.

When I showed the iPad to my mum, she went to the website of arts and crafts store Michaels, which uses Flash. It wasn’t working properly, and she didn’t understand why until I explained it to her.

Before Apple launched the iPad, it listed all the sites that would work on the iPad, including some video streaming sites. Indeed, many of those sites do work on the iPad, but many do so only on a superficial level. Dig below the surface, and you’re still hitting a lot of video that needs Flash.

It’s probably not a dealbreaker, but it could be a problem for Apple. A number of iPad rivals are in the works. Some of them are saying they will will support Flash.

We’ll see how that works out. Flash could be terrible on a tablet if it uses up too much processing power or battery life. And, buyer beware: Flash user interfaces designed for desktop computers — with a mouse cursor to hover over things — are not going to work very well on touchscreen tablets.

But if users are turned off by the lack of full web support, it potentially leaves the door open for rivals.

Or, the other possibility is that publishers — which have already invested a bunch of time and money building apps for Apple’s iPhone — will just redesign their sites to work on the iPad.

