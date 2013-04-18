Stephen Colbert's Inspiring Tribute To The Boston Marathon Victims

Stephen Colbert opened up his show last night with a rousing monologue touting the people of Boston’s strength and generosity in the wake of an attack that left three dead and more than one hundred wounded.



First, Colbert praised the endurance of the people of Boston. “Whoever did this obviously didn’t know s— about the people of Boston […] Boston was founded by the pilgrims, a people so tough, they had to buckle their goddamn hats on.”

Then Colbert highlighted the generosity of several of the marathon runners, who went on to donate blood right after finishing a 26 mile race.

“Here’s what I know,” he closed, “These maniacs may have tried to make life bad for the people of Boston, but all they can ever do is show how good those people are.”

Here’s the video, courtesy of the Colbert Report:

