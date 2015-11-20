Stephen Colbert taunts the 'fallen' Bobby Jindal campaign in 'Hunger Games'-style farewell

In another rendition of his “Hungry for Power Games,” Stephen Colbert once again channeled “The Hunger Games” host Caesar Flickerman to honour the “fallen” presidential candidate of the week, Governor Bobby Jindal.

“A valiant campaign warrior has gone to that great pancake breakfast in the sky,” Colbert said about Jindal dropping out of the race this week.

Colbert went on to say that Jindal “started with such promise” back in 2013 and played a video of Jindal saying that the Republican party needs to “stop being the stupid party” and stop saying “offensive” and “bizarre” comments.

Well, according to Colbert, “Apparently not, because offensive [Trump] and bizarre [Carson] are in first and second place.”

Colbert also used Jindal’s announcement video, which was filmed through the branches of a tree, to say, “This is the closest he’ll get to the executive branch.”

In honouring the fallen GOP candidate, Colbert had this message: “Farewell, Governor Jindal. You may be gone, but we will always remember… I’m sorry, I’ve already forgotten.”

Watch Colbert below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.