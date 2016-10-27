Stephen Colbert is baffled by the moment Donald Trump 'groped' the American flag

Donald Trump found a new way to show his love for the United States, and it has Stephen Colbert worried.

Colbert played a clip from a campaign rally in Tampa, Florida, in which the Republican presidential candidate hugged a flag.

“That’s right, Donald Trump just groped the American flag,” Colbert said, clearly making a nod to the leaked “Access Hollywood” tape that plagues Trump’s campaign. “You know, they let you do that when you’re a star.”

The late-night host said that he actually saw that moment live on TV and watched it three times in disbelief.

“That’s insane,” Colbert said. “He knows we salute the flag, right? We don’t dry-hump it… This may be the the only time in history where the flag burns itself.”

Watch Trump’s unique show of patriotism below (at 3:10 in):

