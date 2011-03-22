FLASHBACK: Watch Stephen Colbert's Hilarious Video About AT&T's Mega-Mergers

In light of AT&T’s $39 billion deal to acquire T-Mobile, Stephen Colbert’s brilliant 2007 bit — explaining how Cingular became AT&T Wireless after AT&T’s breakup and subsequent mega-mergers — is worth another watch.



(Apologies for the video quality. We can’t find the “official” video on Colbert’s lame website, so this YouTube clip is the best available.)

Then read: AT&T-Mobile: The Biggest Winners And Losers



