Stephen Colbert Reads Top 10 List He Wrote For David Letterman 17 Years Ago

Stephen Colbert made his first appearance on the “Late Show with David Letterman” since news broke that he will take over hosting duties after Letterman retires next year.

While appearing on the show, Colbert revealed he applied for a position as an intern 17 years ago.

He said he even wrote a Top 10 list, mirroring the ones Letterman reads on the late-night show.

Colbert brought the Christmas-themed list entitled “Top Ten Cocktails for Santa” with him and read it on air.

Here’s the full list:

10. Rusty Blitzen — One ounce scotch — one ounce Drambuie — twist of venison 9. Mama Said Nog You Out — 3 fingers of Egg Nog — 1 finger of Ether 8. Pa Rum Pa Pum Rum — Open can of fruit cocktail — and two ounces rum — Enjoy responsibly 7. Vodka Giblet — One part Vodka — any part turkey organ 6. Scrooge Driver — Grain alcohol and regret 5. No Room at the Gin — Chill Martini glass — fill with gin until there is no room for anything else 4. On Comet, on Cupid, on Dasher, Wine Spritzer! 3. King of the Juice — Any available juice, any available liquor. Wedge of matzo. 2. Jack Frost — Equal parts Jack Daniels and snow (seasonal) 1. Silent Nighttrain

After Colbert finished reading the list, Letterman was impressed Colbert explained each of his jokes.

When Colbert puzzlingly inquired whether the Late Show host explained his jokes, Letterman said he gave up on that back in ’97.

Colbert will begin a five-year agreement with CBS after Letterman retires next year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.