COLBERT: How Humiliating For Andrew Breitbart!

Gawker has a fuller explanation of why Andrew Breitbart‘s claim radio shock jocks Opie and Anthony snapped a pic of his photo of Anthony Weiner’s penis is total bulls**t.



And last night Stephen Colbert gave it the Colbert Report treatment.

“How humiliating for Andrew Breitbart to have his private photo of Anthony Weiner’s private parts just splashed out there on the Internet without his consent. And I for one cannot believe Opie and Anthony betrayed his trust. What happened to the sacred tradition of confidentiality between respected journalists and shock jocks?”



The Colbert Report

