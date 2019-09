You will recall the other night a pee pun-filled Ridiculist report was the undoing of Anderson Cooper.



Colbert thinks he’s discovered his rivals weakness.



The Colbert Report

Get More: Colbert Report Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,Video Archive

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.