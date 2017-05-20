Stephen Colbert won in another debate about the existence of God with Ricky Gervais

Ricky Gervais came on Thursday night’s “The Late Show,” and the comedian once again debated religion with host Stephen Colbert. Gervais is an atheist, and Coblert is a devout Catholic. The last time Gervais was on the show, they debate the existence of God.

“I smoked you,” Colbert said Thursday of their previous heady conversation.

“And where did it get us? Nowhere,” Gervais said. “I’m going to hell because I don’t believe in him.”

“No,” Colbert said. “I’m going to hell because I do believe in it. Just because you believe in hell doesn’t mean you won’t go there. You probably will, because I’m a sinner.”

Then the conversation shifted to Gervais’s time in Iceland. Colbert mentioned that people in Iceland believe in elves, which appeals to him because he loves “The Lord of the Rings.” But Gervais is not a fan of J.R.R. Tolkien because he’s not a fan of “nonsense.”

“It’s fantasy,” Colbert said. “What’s wrong with nonsense? Does everything have to be true to you?”

“OK, I’m a Catholic,” Gervais said.

“Welcome aboard,” said Colbert, who seemingly won the religious debate again.

“If nonsense is ok, I’m in,” Gervais said. “And I can drink as much red wine as I want. I’m absolutely off my [bleep] on the blood of Christ.”

You can watch the segment below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

