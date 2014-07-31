Stephen Colbert Says He'll Hunt Dolphins In Japan Because It's Legal, Just Like Corporate Inversions

Comedy Central’s top late-night hosts took corporate “inversions” to task on Wednesday night, devoting entire segments of their shows to slam the controversial practice of firms relocating their headquarters overseas for lower tax rates.

On the “Colbert Report,” Stephen Colbert mocked those who say the inversions are fine simply because they are legal.

“If something is legal, you should always do it. That’s why I’m going to Japan on my next vacation to hunt dolphins,” he mused.

Before Colbert, “The Daily Show” host Jon Stewart was similarly dismissive.

“When does this end? When?” he said. “We are constantly giving in to every demand and whim of corporations. Yet they’re still not satisfied. They will never be satisfied … They just want, and want, and want.”

Stewart pretended to have an epiphany regarding the Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision, which found corporations have a First Amendment right to free speech and the right to spend freely on political campaigns.

“Wait a minute. When was the Citizens United decision? That was 2010, right? That explains it! Corporations have only been people for like four years. They’re toddlers. And by giving in every time they throw a tantrum and threaten to run away from home, we’re spoiling these bastards,” he said.

Showing a picture of singer Justin Bieber, Stewart quipped: “If we don’t start telling corporations ‘no,’ they’re just going to end up peeing in buckets and trying to sneak monkeys into Germany.”

Watch both segments and Colbert’s subsequent guest interview on the subject below.

