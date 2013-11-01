Late Night Hosts Have A Field Day With Matt Lauer's 'Baywatch' Costume

Morning show hosts had a field day with Halloween and now late-night hosts are having a field day at their expense — especially Matt Lauer’s Pamela Anderson “Baywatch” costume.

Let us jog your memory:

Stephen Colbert is calling it “the day Halloween died.”

“Matt Lauer spent the hour dressed up as my waking nightmare,” Colbert cringed. “I look forward to their new segment, ‘Where in the world is Matt Lauer’s dignity?'”

Watch Colbert discuss “the war on Halloween” in the funny clip below (:50)

Jimmy Fallon also mocked Lauer’s costume, joking on “Late Night,” “I just figured out ‘Where in the World’ Matt Lauer is… My nightmares.” (4:05)

