Stephen Colbert And Bill O'Reilly Are Fighting Over Whether Jesus Was A Liberal

Here’s a (very) short explanation. Bill O’Reilly is still angry that some atheists put up a anti-Christmas billboard in New Jersey (“I feel left out when folks eat onions because my stomach can’t tolerate them. That’s just the way it goes.”).



Jesus, I believe, would be shocked that his own humble birth has now become an occasion for attack billboards. The wise men would also be appalled. King Herod might approve, but he also might have executed the atheists involved just for fun. That’s the kind of guy Herod was.

This was a follow-up to O’Reilly’s earlier theological thoughts on the tax deal:

But guys like McDermott and his allies don’t make such distinctions. For them, the baby Jesus wants us to provide, no matter what the circumstance.But being a Christian, I know that while Jesus promoted charity at the highest level, he was not self-destructive.

On his show Thursday night Stephen Colbert (a practicing Catholic), er, agreed: “Jesus said we only have to love those that deserve it.” Before noting his favourite thing about O’Reilly’s argument is its “complete factual inaccuracy” and providing corrections. [Video below]

Game on War on Christmas!

O’Reilly is promising to respond tonight: “Colbert … Jesus … and the poor. The late night comic is now a theologian – and attacks Bill in the process! But does he have his Biblical facts straight?”

Maybe Politifact has a theological department.

The Colbert Report Mon – Thurs 11:30pm / 10:30c Jesus Is a Liberal Democrat www.colbertnation.com



Colbert Report Full Episodes Political humour & Satire Blog</a> March to Keep Fear Alive

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.