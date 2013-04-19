Stephen Colbert Rips, Parodies 'Accidental Racist' Song

“The Colbert Report” had the perfect response to Brad Paisley and LL Cool J’s controversial country and rap collaboration “Accidental Racist.”



The song, about relations between Southerners and African Americans, sparked the fervor of many last week.

Stephen Colbert decided the song could be improved and responded with one of his own called “Oopsie-Daisy Homophobe.”

Alan Cumming took the stage to join him.

Watch below:

