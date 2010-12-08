Stephen Colbert: I'm Worried Obama's Only Goal Is To Hook-Up With The GOP

Stephen Colbert says yesterday’s tax deal with the GOP is only the latest in a long line of unrequited overtures President Obama has made to the right: the Stimulus plan, the public option, the Bush tax cuts.



Says Colbert: Mr. President, face the facts, Republicans just aren’t that into you.

But hey, don’t give up! Give more!

“Repeal estate tax, increase defence spending, privatize social security, and who knows someday maybe the Republicans will love you. (Like the Democrats used to.) Or maybe not. But isn’t it better to have loved and lost than to have fought and won.” Snap. Video below.

