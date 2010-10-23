Republican House Candidate: 'Violent Uprising Is On The Table'

Stephen Broden, a Republican running for Congress in Texas’ 30th District, said he would not rule out a violent overthrow of the government if the midterm elections don’t cause a change in government, saying that “our nation was founded on violence” so “the option is on the table.”



According to the Dallas Morning News, Broden said in a TV interview yesterday: “We have a constitutional remedy here and the Framers says if that don’t work, revolution.”

“If the government is not producing the results or has become destructive to the ends of our liberties, we have a right to get rid of that government and to get rid of it by any means necessary,” he continued.

The head of the Dallas County GOP has called the remarks “inappropriate.”

Broden is challenging incumbent Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (D).

Watch:



