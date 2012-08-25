Stephen Baldwin Arrested In New York City

Baldwin was arrested for driving with a suspended licence in Harlem.

Photo: wiki / Gage Skidmore

Stephen Baldwin was arrested in New York City yesterday after making an illegal U-Turn, according to TMZ. The actor was driving his 2000 Lexus SUV on W. 125 St. in Harlem when cops pulled him over late in the afternoon.



Cops took the “Usual Suspects” actor into custody after spotting his suspended licence.

Baldwin was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation and making an illegal U-turn.

The actor will appear in court October 1.

SEE ALSO: Why The Sun ran nude photos of Prince Harry against the palace’s wishes >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.