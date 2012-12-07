Stephen Baldwin Has Been Arrested For Alleged Tax Evasion

Stephen Baldwin could face up to four years in prison if convicted.

Photo: wiki / Gage Skidmore

Stephen Baldwin has been arrested in New York after allegedly failing to file his taxes multiple times. According to TMZ, the actor has failed to file returns for 2008, 2009, and 2010 owing the state of New York more than $350,000.



This isn’t the first time Baldwin has had money issues. Back in 2009, the star filed for bankruptcy.

If convicted, Baldwin could face up to four years in prison.

