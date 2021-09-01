Stephen Amell opens up about the ‘really, really shameful’ moment he got kicked off a plane for yelling at his wife: ‘I had too many drinks’

Stephen Amell attends C2E2 Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo at McCormick Place on February 29, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

Stephen Amell said he’s “deeply ashamed” of getting kicked off a plane in June for being loud.

He clarified that he and his wife didn’t argue – he’d had too much to drink and “picked a fight.”

Amell told Michael Rosenbaum that the incident could have escalated and ruined his career.

Stephen Amell addressed the “shameful” incident where he got kicked off a plane during his recent appearance on the “Inside Of You With Michael Rosenbaum” podcast.

“I had too many drinks in a public place and I got on a plane,” the “Heels” actor admitted.

The incident Amell opened up about happened in June when he was asked to leave a flight traveling from Austin to Los Angeles because he was yelling at his wife Cassandra Jean too loudly.

At the time, Amell tweeted that he and Jean were having an “argument” when he was asked to quiet down. Amell wrote that he complied with the request, but was asked to leave the flight “10 minutes later” and did so without being “forcibly removed,” as some outlets like Page Six had reported.

But Amell had some details he wanted to set straight during his conversation with Rosenbaum.

First, he said he “picked a fight” with Jean on purpose because he was frustrated about something that had nothing to do with his wife and that he “wanted to be loud and upset,” clarifying that it wasn’t an argument, as he’d previously stated, because it was one-sided.

(L-R) Cassandra Jean and Stephen Amell attend the ST ARZ premiere of new series ‘Heels’ on August 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Amell also told Rosenbaum that all Jean did was warn him to lower his voice or he would get kicked off the plane, which is exactly what ultimately happened.

“I was probably dropping a few F-bombs,” Amell said, explaining that while he didn’t want to make “excuses” he was wearing noise-canceling headphones at the time. The “Arrow” star said he is “deeply ashamed” of how he behaved and for implying in his tweets that his wife was at all responsible for the consequences he faced.

“I was an asshole in public,” Amell said. “And it makes you kind of look in the mirror. And I just realized a couple of things: If people are going to recognize you, don’t necessarily drink in a public place, but more importantly, don’t drink in a public place if you can’t handle your shit.”

Amell added that because he was intoxicated, he very well could have made a wrong move that landed him in “bracelets,” and he’s thankful that the incident didn’t escalate and ruin his career.

As for the current status of his relationship with his wife, the “Arrow” actor said he’s “trying to make amends for it” with Jean but said that his goal is “a work in progress.”