Stephen A. Smith and Eric Reid are feuding over Colin Kaepernick's NFL workout, which some are calling a 'publicity stunt'

AP/Mike McCarn Stephen A. Smith accused Colin Kaepernick of using his recent workout ‘to make noise,’ and Eric Reid came to the blackballed quarterback’s defence.

Eric Reid kneeled alongside Colin Kaepernick when the duo both played for the San Francisco 49ers.

And now that the blackballed quarterback is once again fighting for a spot in the NFL, Reid is standing by his side.

Kaepernick was scheduled to attend a private workout organised by the league and open to all of its franchises this past weekend. At one point, 25 teams were said to be sending representatives to the Kaepernick show, but Saturday’s official showing fell through due to logistical disagreements and the league’s insistence on Kaepernick signing a waiver to protect itself from future employment lawsuits.

Instead, Kaepernick chose to hold his own workout an hour after the previously-scheduled event that was open to all teams and the media. Eight teams attended, and by all accounts, Kaepernick threw well, but controversy ensued nonetheless.

Look at this deep bomb. Question answered. Kaepernick still has his arm. pic.twitter.com/EkYO05Uk3C — Adam Best (@adamcbest) November 16, 2019

Blame was assigned to both sides for the cancellation of the official NFL private workout, with many of those allied with Kaepernick criticising the league’s short notice and lack of transparency. On the other side of the conflict, people like Jay Z and ESPN talking head Stephen A. Smith accused Kaepernick of not being interested in returning to the gridiron and, instead, turning the workout into a “publicity stunt.”

On Saturday, Smith posted a video of himself ranting about Kaepernick’s decision to not attend the official workout to Twitter.

“You don’t want to work,” Smith said. “You just want to make noise. And you want to control the narrative. It’s over. Colin Kaepernick’s asperations for an NFL career, it’s over.”

He doesn't want to play. pic.twitter.com/ZuSI1IVW9r — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 17, 2019

Reid did not take kindly to Smith’s comments, accusing him of “tap dancing for the NFL” in a response on Twitter.

.@stephenasmith Tap dancing for the NFL like ⬇️. Damn straight Colin wants to control the narrative! He supposed to trust the organization that blackballed him and has done absolutely nothing in good faith??? Born on Tuesday, just not last Tuesday. https://t.co/EKztmcrDbu pic.twitter.com/gz0xnDe10e — Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) November 17, 2019

Smith swung back in the replies, arguing that perhaps “the enemy at THIS POINT ain’t the NFL.”

Man, please. You embarrass yourself @E_Reid35 every single time you open your mouth. You — of all people — talking of tap dancing when you’re the one collecting a check from the very institution you collect a check from. You @E_Reid35, who takes a knee — supposedlyfor brothers — — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 17, 2019

Yet attack brothers — Malcolm Jenkins, Jay-Z, ME — at every turn the second someone disagrees with you. You @E_Reid35 got the nerve to call out the @NFL when your beef was suppose to be with society in regards to police brutality and racial oppression. Where’s your plan? — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 17, 2019

Huh @E_Reid35? To call our or beat up everyone who utters a word you disagree with? All Brithers, BTW. Let me tell you something Mr. @E_Reid35: Kaepernick has been supported. We’ve all said he was done wrong. That he was blackballed. That he should be in the league. Who the hell — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 17, 2019

Hasn’t acknowledged that? But life isn’t fair. It damn sure ain’t ideal. And at some point, you’ve got the grab the opportunity. Kap’s occurred today. And what does he do: alters the process, and shows up with a T-Shirt alluding to SLAVERY @E_Reid35. For a JOB INTERVIEW! When — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 17, 2019

are you — yes, you @E_Reid35 — going to wake the hell up and realize that maybe, just maybe, the enemy at THIS POINT ain’t the NFL. It’s not Malcolm Jenkins, Jay-Z or ME. Maybe the enemy is YOU, your childish tendencies and your unwillingness to accept that you can’t run……. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 17, 2019

a damn thing but so much when your hand is out for someone else’s dime or product. Especially when you haven’t played in 3 years, when you were 1-10 in your last 11 games as a starter and the top-4 league MVP candidates are all black @E_Reid35. When will you learn? — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 17, 2019

Chances are…..you won’t. Because your ears are clogged and you’re too blinded by vitriol to see when a brother is showing you — y’all — love and respect @E_Reid35 by simply letting you know what will work at what won’t. But oh, I forgot: we all ain’t S&@$ in your world. So… — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 17, 2019

why even bother. You’ll never listen. But others will hear @E_Reid35. You can bet the house on that. Just listen. It’s coming from the multitude of places. And it’s damn sure — like a storm — on @FirstTake Monday morning. So buckle the hell up!

Good luck on Sunday. Sincerely! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 17, 2019

Reid responded the following day:

try 2 burry Colin. I stand 4 truth & justice above all else. You r mistaken by thinking that because u or anybody is black that you are spared from my criticism especially when you’ve been so blatantly on the NFL’s side in corrupting their own process to hinder Colin’s employment — Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) November 17, 2019

And then Smith criticised Reid – who currently plays for the Carolina Panthers – for devoting energy to their squabble on a gameday:

… The more you talk, the more ridiculous you sound, @E_Reid35: pic.twitter.com/Pf0KxSjqZy — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 17, 2019

Smith then laid out his opinion on the Kaepernick matter, in full, on “First Take” Monday morning:

The fact that Colin Kaepernick didn't show up to his original workout location eradicates his points altogether. pic.twitter.com/ROYderTuPw — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 18, 2019

Whether or not Kaepernick’s unofficial workout results in any concrete interest from NFL franchises remains to be seen, but it’s clear that the debate surrounding the controversial quarterback is as contentious as ever.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.