A 'Page Six' Reporter Is Making Her Boyfriend 300 Sandwiches In Exchange For An Engagement Ring

In what sounds like a weird throwback to the 1950s, a senior reporter for The New York Post’s Page Six section is on mission to make her boyfriend 300 sandwiches — and get engaged.

The reporter, Stephanie Smith, explains in a confessional in Page Six the project started in June 2012 when her “gourmet cook” boyfriend Eric kept asking her to make him a sandwich:

Each morning, he would ask, “Honey, how long you have been awake?” “About 15 minutes,” I’d reply. “You’ve been up for 15 minutes and you haven’t made me a sandwich?” To him, sandwiches are like kisses or hugs. Or sex. “Sandwiches are love,” he says. “Especially when you make them. You can’t get a sandwich with love from the deli.”

When she finally acquiesced and made him a turkey sandwich, he told her, “Honey, you’re 300 sandwiches away from an engagement ring!”

Smith took him seriously, and started the blog 300sandwiches.com about the sandwiches, her life, and her relationship with Eric. So far, she has made 176 sandwiches, with 124 more to go.

The sandwiches range from classic breakfast sandwiches, to sophisticated shrimp Bahn Mi and lobster roll sliders. She even makes ice cream sandwiches for dessert (check out some of her favourite recipes).

As for Eric, he offers his own advice at the end of Smith’s article: “You women read all these magazines to get advice on how to keep a man, and it’s so easy. We’re not complex. Just do something nice for us. Like make a sandwich.”

You can read Smith’s full article over at The New York Post.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.