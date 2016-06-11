An iconic former Victoria's Secret supermodel just slammed Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner

Some people do not respect Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid.

Even though the two walked the runway for Victoria’s Secret’s iconic annual Fashion Show and have secured many high-profile deals, they aren’t respected by some of the company’s former models.

“They are completely different than we were,” Stephanie Seymour, one of the Victoria’s Secret’s models from its earlier days, recently said to Vanity Fair. “Supermodels are sort of the thing of the past. They deserve their own title. [Kendall and Gigi] are beautiful girls, and I support all of them, but they need their own title.”

When asked what sort of title their careers warranted them, Seymour said, “B****es of the moment!”

“That would be a good title for them,” she said.

Business Insider Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner

She’s not the only supermodel to reject the two girls’ careers.

Rebecca Romijn blasted Hadid and Jenner in April, telling Entertainment Tonight that, “No one has proven yet that numbers of followers translates to revenue. So it is frustrating. I know a lot of people — legitimate fashion people — can’t stand it.”

For the full Vanity Fair story, click here.

