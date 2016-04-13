Bloomberg TV’s star anchor Stephanie Ruhle is leaving for MSNBC where she’ll be a daytime anchor.

Ruhle sent out a memo to Bloomberg staffers on Tuesday morning informing them of her departure.

TVNewser first reported the news.

Ruhle is the anchor of Bloomberg TV’s morning show “Bloomberg <GO>.”

She joined Bloomberg Television as a correspondent in October 2011. Before that, she had been a managing director at Deutsche Bank.

She started her career in finance in 1997 with Credit Suisse First Boston. At CSFB she served as a vice president and was the highest producing credit derivatives salesperson in the U.S. After a six year stint at Credit Suisse, Ruhle moved to Deutsche Bank where she worked as managing director in structured credit sales within the fixed-income division.

Throughout her career, she’s focused on helping other women succeed. Ruhle started the women’s networking program for global markets at Deutsche Bank. She served as the co-captain for non-target school recruiting. She also co-chaired the Women on Wall Street (WOWS) steering committee. Ruhle used to serve on the corporate councils of I-Mentor and The White House Project, a not-for-profit that focuses on advancing women in business, government and media. She’s currently on the board of Girl Inc. of NYC.

Ruhle, a native of New Jersey, earned her bachelor’s degree in international business from Lehigh University. During college, she spent two years studying in Guatemala, Italy and Kenya.

She currently resides in Manhattan with her husband Andy — who she met while working at Credit Suisse — and their three children.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.