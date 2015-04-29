Bloomberg TV star Stephanie Ruhle is selling her marvellous Tribeca condo for $5.2 million

Bloomberg TV’s star anchor Stephanie Ruhle and her husband, Andy Hubbard, are selling their beautiful Tribeca condo for $US5.2 million.
Ruhle is the cohost of “Market Makers” and Hubbard is currently a portfolio manager at UBS O’Connor (multi-strategy hedge fund) where he runs their structured credit strategies.
Their stunning 2,783-square-foot three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom home was designed by Stephanie’s award-winning architect sister, Stacey Ruhle Kliesch.
StreetEasy has the listing.
When you enter through the foyer, you'll walk into this gorgeous formal living room. By the way, those ceilings are 16-feet tall.
The living room features custom cabinets and shelves as well as oversized northern-exposure windows.
The eat-in kitchen with white cabinetry is really beautiful. It has all of the state-of-the-art appliances as well as a gorgeous large marble island.
