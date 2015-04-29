Bloomberg TV star Stephanie Ruhle is selling her marvellous Tribeca condo for $5.2 million

Bloomberg TV’s star anchor Stephanie Ruhle and her husband, Andy Hubbard, are selling their beautiful Tribeca condo for $US5.2 million.

Ruhle is the cohost of “Market Makers” and Hubbard is currently a portfolio manager at UBS O’Connor (multi-strategy hedge fund) where he runs their structured credit strategies.

Their stunning 2,783-square-foot three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom home was designed by Stephanie’s award-winning architect sister, Stacey Ruhle Kliesch.

StreetEasy has the listing.

