Bloomberg TV star Stephanie Ruhle is selling her marvellous Tribeca condo for $5.2 million

Julia La Roche
Bloomberg TV’s star anchor Stephanie Ruhle and her husband, Andy Hubbard, are selling their beautiful Tribeca condo for $US5.2 million.

Ruhle is the cohost of “Market Makers” and Hubbard is currently a portfolio manager at UBS O’Connor (multi-strategy hedge fund) where he runs their structured credit strategies.

Their stunning 2,783-square-foot three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom home was designed by Stephanie’s award-winning architect sister, Stacey Ruhle Kliesch.

When you enter through the foyer, you'll walk into this gorgeous formal living room. By the way, those ceilings are 16-feet tall.

The living room features custom cabinets and shelves as well as oversized northern-exposure windows.

The dining room connects to the living room through this archway.

The eat-in kitchen with white cabinetry is really beautiful. It has all of the state-of-the-art appliances as well as a gorgeous large marble island.

Here's a shot of the master bedroom.

Here's a shot of the boys' bedroom.

And here's the adorable baby's room.

There's also a more relaxed room for watching TV (Bloomberg, of course).

You can check out the floor plan here.

