Bloomberg TV's Stephanie Ruhle Owns Halloween

Forget Halloween… Let’s just call it Stephanie Ruhle Day!

All Hallows Eve is the Bloomberg TV star anchor’s favourite holiday and she owns it.

“I love Halloween because — unlike most holidays — there is no gift, travel, family or meal pressure. It’s just about a great party. I especially like costumes because everything is better when you are wearing an afro or a mustache. I spend my days interviewing people, so the last thing I want to do on a Friday night is walk into a crowded cocktail party and discuss jobs, real estate or school admissions….I am however interested in where a stranger may have picked up his chaps or her go-go boots,” Ruhle told Business Insider.

She’s going to debut two costumes this year. Here’s the first one of Ruhle and her husband dressed and Bruce and Kris Jenner.

Here’s another shot to get the full effect.

In case you’re in need of some inspiration, check out some of Ruhle’s past costumes she’s been posting to social media for the month of October.

Katy Perry and Russell Brand

They’re a great duo…

80s pop star Debbie Gibson and He-Man

“Rock of Love”

The milk man and the house wife

Blair Waldorf and Chuck Bass

Stephanie Ruhle

Paris and Nicky Hilton

The Osbournes

“The Jersey Shore”

Stephanie Ruhle

