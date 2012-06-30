Watch Bloomberg TV's Stephanie Ruhle Spar With A Muay Thai Boxing Banker

Whenever someone at Bloomberg TV needs to get down and dirty, that someone is Stephanie Ruhle.



On her latest adventure, she caught up with Jefferies Managing Director Sean George. When he’s not crunching numbers, he’s a competitive muay thai boxer training 25 hours a week. Ruhle headed to his gym in Stamford, Connecticut to train with him.

We’re not professionals, but we’ll say she did a pretty solid job. She says George is doing this because traders on Wall Street are “losing their mojo… Dodd-Frank is coming down on their necks. So what are they doing? They’re taking it to the ring.

Watch Ruhle get out some pent up aggression too. Video below:

