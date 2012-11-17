Stephanie Ruhle Just Gave A Short Monologue On Feeling Like A Cougar While Reporting From UVA

Bloomberg TV’s Stephanie Ruhle has been at the University of Virginia since last night, interviewing hedge fund manager Kyle Bass, talking to Darden Business School students, and attending a football game.



Obviously, we’re jealous. Ruhle had a wonderful time, and said as much during a short monologue on Bloomberg.

Here’s a snipit:

“I cannot believe my loyal team in New York is playing ‘Hot For Teacher’, they do everything they can to make me feel like a cougar and let me tell you on the field last night with the team I sure felt like one.”

Watch the whole thing below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

