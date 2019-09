Bloomberg TV's Stephanie Ruhle Had A Baby Girl!

Bloomberg TV anchor Stephanie Ruhle welcomed a beautiful baby girl last week.



Her daughter, Drew Beachley Hubbard, was born on Friday, April 19th.

Thought Drew was my treat for week-then #StreetSmart gang sent these!Thnx! @ajinsight @trish_regan @jasonfarkas #btv twitter.com/SRuhle/status/…

— Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) April 21, 2013

Congrats, Stephanie!

