Bloomberg's Stephanie Ruhle And Cliff Asness Had Some Solid One-Liners During Their Interview Today

We’re not saying Bloomberg’s Stephanie Ruhle and AQR’s Cliff Asness should quit their day jobs and go on tour, but they had some solid one-liners at the Bloomberg Markets 50 conference today.



Ruhle asked Asness about everything from his time at Goldman to the philosophy at AQR and how that applies to the hedge fund world in general. Pretty standard stuff, until you pick out the zingers.

Here are some of our favourites:

Asness: “This whole thing feels like Inside The Actors Studio.” Ruhle straightened up, put on her best James Lipton voice and said: “Goldman Sachs. Speak of it.”

Asness: “Is it OK if I get geeky in this conversation?” Ruhle: “Have you seen this crowd?”

Asness: “One of the reasons I left Goldman Sachs (to start AQR) may shock you — greed.”

Asness: “I always get called a hedge fund manager… it’s either sexier or more evil, depending on the publication.” Ruhle went with sexier. Asness: “I think that says more about you than it does about me.”

See? Who said Quants were no fun?

