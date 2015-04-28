Baltimore city mayor calls out 'thugs' behind riots, calls on Al Sharpton for help

Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake gave an emotionally charged press conference on Monday night, calling the people looting the city “thugs” trying to tear the city apart.

“I am at a loss for words,” she said. “It is idiotic to think that by destroying your city you’re going to make life better for anybody.”

The massive protests came the same day as the funeral of Freddie Grey, a 25-year-old black man who died a week after sustaining mysterious injuries while in police custody.

Rawlings-Blake instituted a 10 p.m. curfew for the entire city. She said people who want peace should come to quell the unrest, mentioning Al Sharpton specifically.

