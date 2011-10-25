Stephanie Madoff Mack Breaks Down While Reading Her Letter To Bernie Madoff On 'The View' (VIDEO)

Stephanie Madoff Mack, widow of the late Mark Madoff, appeared on “The View” today to promote her new memoir — and broke down in the culmination of an extremely emotional interview.



Madoff Mack (who came up with the addendum to her last name by combining “M” for Madoff with the Nantucket Memorial Airport code) came to tears as she read a letter she had written to Bernie Madoff in prison.

She also applauded Joy Behar‘s reiteration that Bernie is “a narcissist” who “should stay in jail for 150 years.”

The excerpt the mother of two read:

I understand that you stole money from thousands of innocent people: your children, your grandchildren, your entire family and even my parents. However, what you must know is that you stole the love of my life and four of your grandchildren’s father. You stole something from me that can never be replaced. You stole Mark, a loving husband, devoted father and my best friend. I deserve an explanation from you as to why and how you as a human being can possibly live knowing how much pain and destruction you have caused. I deserve an explanation as to how you feel about Mark’s death — or do you even have any feelings?

Letter reading starts around 1:30.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.