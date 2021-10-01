Stephanie Grisham describes the Trump White House as ‘a clown car on fire running at full speed into a warehouse full of fireworks’

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 9 : Director of Communications for the First Lady Stephanie Grisham follows President Donald J. Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and son Barron Trump as they walk to Marine One to depart from the South Lawn at the White House on Friday, March 08, 2019 in Washington, DC. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Former top White House aide Stephanie Grisham described the Trump White House as constant chaos.

Grisham wrote in her memoir that the White House was “like a clown car on fire” and “a hot mess 24/7.”

Grisham served as the White House communications director and press secretary and chief of staff to Melania Trump.

Former top White House aide Stephanie Grisham used a slew of colorful metaphors to describe former President Donald Trump’s White House in her forthcoming memoir.

In one instance, she wrote that in the White House, “everything was like a clown car on fire running at full speed into a warehouse full of fireworks,” according to an excerpt of her book published by Politico on Friday.

Grisham, who served in a series of senior roles in both the East and West wings, was a loyal member of the Trump’s inner circle for five years before resigning her post as chief of staff to then-first lady Melania Trump following the Capitol riot on January 6.

“I can give you endless metaphors to describe the Trump White House from a press person’s perspective – living in a house that was always on fire or in an insane asylum where you couldn’t tell the difference between the patients and the attendants or on a roller coaster that never stopped – but trust me, it was a hot mess 24/7,” she wrote in “I’ll Take Your Questions Now: My Time in the Trump White House.” “How people did the job without going crazy was a question in itself.”

She described the former president’s tweets, in which she often learned important information she should have been informed of as his communications director and press secretary, as a sprinkler system raining down on her work.

“Working as Trump’s spokesperson was like sitting in a beautiful office while a sprinkler system pours water down on you every second and ruins everything on your desk,” she wrote, adding, “except in this case the water took the form of tweets and words and statements.”

Both the former president and first lady have condemned Grisham in personal terms since the substance of her memoir emerged in the press.

“Stephanie didn’t have what it takes and that was obvious from the beginning,” Trump told The New York Times in a statement earlier this week.