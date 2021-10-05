Stephanie Grisham says she received a ‘vague and cold’ letter from Melania Trump after resigning from the White House: book

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham listens during a signing of a ‘safe third country’ agreement in the White House on July 26, 2019. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Stephanie Grisham wrote in her new memoir that she received a “cold” note from Melania Trump after resigning from her White House role.

In the book, Grisham called the letter “the equivalent of a ‘Dear John’ letter for the workplace.”

Grisham resigned as the former first lady’s chief of staff and press secretary on January 6.

For years, former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham was a trusted advisor to former first lady Melania Trump, but in the end, all she received was a “cold” letter from her former boss, which she detailed in her newly-released memoir “I’ll Take Your Questions Now.”

Grisham, who resigned as the former first lady’s chief of staff and press secretary after becoming disillusioned by her boss’s reaction to the January 6 Capitol riot, said that after leaving the White House in the waning days of the administration, she has not spoken with many of her former coworkers.

And she has not spoken to Melania Trump, whom she “had talked or texted almost every day for years,” since leaving her post that day.

After Grisham’s departure, the loss from that relationship was deepened even further when the former first lady sent her an uninspiring letter that was composed as if it were addressed to someone whom she’d barely known.

“After they left the White House, Mrs. Trump sent all of her employees personalized letters thanking them for their service, along with a candid photo with them that she had signed. I know that because the gift was my idea and I wrote the letters which were filled with personalized details as well as their job titles,” she wrote.

She added: “Not that it matters at this point, but I received no gift, and my letter was so vague and cold that a doorman would have been offended. It read, ‘Dear Stephanie, Thank you for your service to the American people as a member of the office of the First Lady. I hope you look back on your time at the White House as cherished, knowing you helped serve our country. I send my best wishes to you on your next endeavor.'”

Grisham, who had ascended to the heights of GOP politics during her time in Washington, DC, wrote that she felt slighted by the impersonal tone of the letter.

“Quite the ‘Goodbye, and good luck,’ right? It’s the equivalent of a ‘Dear John’ letter for the workplace,” she wrote. “I’m not sure that was done because I resigned on January 6 or because my resignation went public in the press and she felt betrayed.”

She added: “But I know her well enough to know that she knew what she was doing with that letter.”

During her tenure as White House press secretary, Grisham never conducted regular briefings.

In her memoir, she described the work atmosphere of the White House in unflattering terms, disparaging it as “a hot mess.”

“I can give you endless metaphors to describe the Trump White House from a press person’s perspective – living in a house that was always on fire or in an insane asylum where you couldn’t tell the difference between the patients and the attendants or on a roller coaster that never stopped – but trust me, it was a hot mess 24/7,” she wrote. “How people did the job without going crazy was a question in itself.”