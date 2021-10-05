Stephanie Grisham said she didn’t vote for Trump in 2020, despite working for Melania Trump in the East Wing at the time

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham listens during a signing of a “safe third country” agreement in the White House on July 26, 2019. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said she didn’t vote for Trump in 2020.

She had been working as former First Lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff at the time.

Grisham was speaking to CNN’s Jake Tapper about her memoir detailing her time with the Trump administration.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Stephanie Grisham, a former White House press secretary under President Donald Trump said that she didn’t vote for him in the 2020 election during an interview on CNN Tuesday.

The former Trump aide published a bombshell memoir titled “I’ll Take Your Questions Now,” which chronicles her time working with the Trump administration. She worked for Melania Trump as the former first lady’s chief of staff during the election period.

Speaking in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on Tuesday, Grisham said she wrote in the name of another candidate, but declined to say who that was.

She also said that she wished there was a third candidate – a Republican – to vote for besides Trump and current President Joe Biden, per CNN.

Grisham added that she would cooperate with the House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol insurrection and testify if asked to.

“I haven’t been formally asked,” she said. “But yes, I would cooperate if needed, absolutely.”

During an earlier appearance on CNN’s “New Day” Grisham again denounced Trump’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think the way we handled COVID was tragic. I think the President’s vanity got in the way,” she said.

“He was working for his base. He was not working for this country. He didn’t wear a mask quickly enough,” she added. “I was part of that. I don’t think I’ll ever forgive myself with respect to COVID. I don’t think I can ever redeem myself.”

Grisham began her career in the Trump administration in 2017 and worked as Melania Trump’s press secretary until 2019. After that, she worked as the White House press secretary and communications director for nine months, during which she never held a press briefing.

She later became Melania Trump’s chief of staff but resigned from her post after January 6.