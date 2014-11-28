Stephanie Gilmore Has Just Won Her Sixth Surfing World Title

Gilmore at the Quicksilver Pro in 2011. Photo: Bruce Bennett/ Getty

Australian surfer Stephanie Gilmore has claimed her sixth ASP world title at Honolua Bay in Hawaii.

The final round has been described as one of the best showdowns in women’s surfing history.

Gilmore had to play the waiting game after her rival, and pegged winner, Sally Fitzgibbons was knocked out in the quarter-final.

It was then underdog Tyler Wrights to win but she was beaten by defending world champion Carissa Moore, which put Gilmore on the top of the leaderboard and positioned her as the new world champ.

She is now within one world title of matching her mentor Layne Beachley’s record of seven.

Here are some photos of her during the competition.

