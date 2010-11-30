AOL's Head Of Women's Programming Leaves

Photo: LinkedIn

Stephanie Dolgins, SVP and GM of AOL’s Women’s and Lifestyle Programming, is leaving the company.”This was a mutual decision based on the new direction of the women’s content areas,” an AOL rep tells us, without elaborating. “We wish Stephanie nothing but the best in the future.”



The move comes as AOL continues to reshape its content strategy under content boss David Eun and CEO Tim Armstrong. Women’s programming is one of the main content focuses for the new AOL — in addition to “influencers” and “local.”

AOL has not yet named a replacement. Dolgins could not be reached for comment.

