Stephanie Beatriz was secretly in labor while recording an ‘Encanto’ song but didn’t tell Disney because she ‘didn’t want anyone to freak out’

Stephanie Beatriz in July 2021 during the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Stephanie Beatriz told Variety that she went into labor while recording her solo “Encanto” song.

Last year, the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actress gave birth to her first child, Rosaline Hoss.

Beatriz said she kept her contractions secret because she didn’t want to make anyone “freak out.”

Stephanie Beatriz told Variety that she started to go into labor whilst recording her solo song for “Encanto.”

Beatriz starred in the 2021 Disney animated movie as the lead character, Mirabel Madrigal, a quirky 15-year-old girl who is trying to find her purpose after she discovers that she is the only member of her family without a supernatural gift.

In August 2021, the Disney star and her cinematographer husband Brad Hoss welcomed their first child, Rosaline. During an interview with Variety, Beatriz revealed that she gave birth the day after the final recording of “Waiting on a Miracle,” which Mirabel sings early in the movie.

“I didn’t want to tell anybody at Disney because I didn’t want anyone to freak out,” Beatriz said in the March 10 interview. “But I was already having some contractions when we were scheduled to record that day. I was like ‘Well, fingers crossed I finish the song before [the baby] comes!'”

Byron Howard, who directed the movie, told Variety that he had no idea that Beatriz’s baby was coming at that time.

“We knew she was very, very, very, very ready to have that baby. But she did not tell us she was almost, almost ready,” he said.

Mirabel in ‘Encanto.’ Walt Disney Animation

“Encanto” is currently nominated for three awards at the upcoming Academy Awards ceremony, which is taking place on March 27. Insider’s entertainment correspondent Kirsten Acuna called the film “the best Disney Animation movie in the last six years” in her review.

While the movie has plenty of amazing songs, “Dos Oruguitas” was chosen as its submission for the best original song category because the song “best exemplifies the spirit of the movie,” songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda told Variety.

However, Miranda told Access Hollywood on the 2022 SAG Awards red carpet that he was “flabbergasted” by the success of fan-favorite “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in February, and as of writing is currently sitting at No. 2. on the chart.

“I’m happily surprised,” Miranda told Access. “My phone is 90% my friends sending me their kids singing ‘Encanto’ songs, and if it’s not their kids, it’s some kids they saw on TikTok. So it’s just an amazing gift.”

Beatriz also previously told Insider that “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” has been stuck in her head for “two years.”