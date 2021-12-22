Steph Curry is selling NFT sneakers that can be ‘worn’ in the metaverse to commemorate his 3-point record

Basketball star Steph Curry released 2,974 NFT sneakers to commemorate his record of 2,974 successful three-point shots.

The NFTs are digital replicas of the shoes he wore when he broke the all-time league record.

Owners of the virtual kicks will be able to show them off in three different metaverses, including Decentraland.

NBA superstar and long-range sharpshooter Steph Curry is commemorating his recent three-point record with the release of 2,974 non-fungible tokens.

Each NFT is a digital replica of the sneakers he wore when he broke the NBA record for all-time three-pointers —2,974 successful shots — earlier this month. The digital kicks, called Genesis Curry Flows, sold out instantly, priced at $333 in another nod to the NBA’s three-point line.

All proceeds from the NFTs will be donated to organizations facilitating access to sport, according to Under Armour, which is Curry’s real-life sneaker brand.

The owners of Curry’s digital sneakers will be allowed to sport them across three separate metaverses: Gala Games, The Sandbox, and Decentraland. There are five tiers of the shoe with different degrees of scarcity.

This isn’t Curry’s first foray into digital assets In August, he purchased a $180,000 Bored Ape NFT, and earlier this month the NBA team he plays for, The Golden State Warriors, partnered with crypto exchange FTX to launch a new series of NFTs.

NFTs in and out of the sports realm continue to boom. Over the past week alone, NFT sales hit $246 million, signalling a strong finish to a banner year for digital assets.

Total sales volume in 2021 of the digital items has surged to approximately $12 billion.