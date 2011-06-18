Why Will Ferrell Can't Get A Sequel

One thing you don’t see often in Hollywood is people saying no to Will Ferrell.



Every studio prays he’ll love their next big-budget comedy script — and when he does, they shell out accordingly. Ferrell makes a reported $20 million per picture.

Yet one game he can’t seem to crack is follow-ups to his most beloved films.

Several weeks ago, the Internet was angrily abuzz with the news that an “Anchorman” sequel has all but imploded.

Now, John C. Reilly is talking about a second “Step Brothers” — but very, very cautiously.

So why all the red tape?

One factor is that the industry’s romance with Ferrell often hinges on the excitement of putting him in a new role and hyping it to death.

Studios want to see Ferrell doing the next big thing alongside the hottest stars out there.

They’re never going to be as thrilled about revisiting “Talladega Nights” as they are about, say, pitting Ferrell against Zach Galifianakis in a film about a Southern election.

Another thing Ferrell has working against his quest for follow-ups is the ever-burgeoning workload of his former co-stars.

Appearing in a Ferrell-focused blockbuster is never bad for anyone’s career.

Consider the roster of supporting players from “Anchorman,” which came out in 2004: Paul Rudd, Steve Carell and Seth Rogen were among them.

Seven years later, they’re all busy, bankable leading men — and the producer of “Anchorman,” Judd Apatow, is the most in-demand filmmaker in Hollywood.

So a big-screen reunion is never going to be an easy-breezy studio prospect.

But that doesn’t mean all hope is lost — especially since Ferrell seems to be plotting for more control over his projects.

He’s attached to a dozen films in development right now, and only three are starring vehicles for him.

On the rest — ranging from a bachelorette party romp to a Hansel and Gretel story — he’s only slated to produce.

