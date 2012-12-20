These Underground Shelters Are Perfect For Friday's Mayan Apocalypse

Photo: via Atlas Survival Shelters
The prevalence of ‘fall out’ shelters in pop culture, indeed in culture itself, has seen a recent spike.Maybe it was the 2008 global economic crisis, or the deafening Apocalyptic talk of prominent pundits (ahem, Glenn Beck), or even the resurgence of the zombie as the way that life on earth will shuffle to its end.
Regardless of the reason, the bomb shelter business is booming, and the cult following even has its own show on National Geographic called Doomsday Preppers.
The photos here are a product of L.A.-based company Atlas Survival Shelters, which provides decked out living quarters in the event of an errant asteroid, nuclear holocaust, or walking dead.
Technicians align, then equip your new shelter with camouflaged exhaust and surveillance (optional).
The 'blast hatch' is designed to be air tight and can even be camouflaged to look like a giant landscape boulder.
The tunnel drops at a 30 degree angle, in what the company says is just enough to block gamma radiation.
Inside the decontamination room there's a shower to clean any hazardous material off the suit (assuming you bought a hazmat suit).
Insider the shelter is a nice prefab living quarter (though they offer unfurnished, unfinished shelters as well).
The living room comes with a couch and a television (for watching those last few flickery news broadcasts). Some versions of the shelters also come with a mini-kitchen.
There's a dining room table and even a table that's upgradable to a UHF broadband radio and surveillance command centre (for the right price).
And if power runs short, a crank provide enough to keep the party going (perfect chore for a bored kid).
A master bedroom at the far end contains a queen size bed and, outside the photo, the hatch to the escape tube.
The escape hatch is receded into the ground and can be perfectly camouflaged with pieces of sod or grass.
Altogether, prices for these shelters range from $40,000 (4 people) to a whopping $500,000 (for 80 to 90 people).
