These Underground Shelters Are Perfect For Friday's Mayan Apocalypse

Photo: via Atlas Survival Shelters

The prevalence of ‘fall out’ shelters in pop culture, indeed in culture itself, has seen a recent spike.Maybe it was the 2008 global economic crisis, or the deafening Apocalyptic talk of prominent pundits (ahem, Glenn Beck), or even the resurgence of the zombie as the way that life on earth will shuffle to its end.



Regardless of the reason, the bomb shelter business is booming, and the cult following even has its own show on National Geographic called Doomsday Preppers.

The photos here are a product of L.A.-based company Atlas Survival Shelters, which provides decked out living quarters in the event of an errant asteroid, nuclear holocaust, or walking dead.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.