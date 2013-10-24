Step Inside A $US4 Million Dream Bachelor Pad

The common stereotype of the dream bachelor pad is that it’s decked out in loads of chrome and leather.

But three top-notch designers set loose in Walker Tower in New York City — the former home of The New York Telephone Company at 212 West 18th Street — are challenging that long held belief.

As part of its seventh-annual Hearst Designer Visions event, each designer paired with a Hearst publication to create an apartment for a different ideal client. Carlos Aparicio worked with VERANDA Magazine to design a space for a bachelor making his mark in the big city.

The Aparicio + Associates principal filled his apartment with tons of cool-toned Swedish and Danish art. He said his apartment design is “not stuffed with chrome and black and leather. It’s a very different way of thinking how a man can be.”

JDS Development Group worked with Property Markets Group to develop Walker Tower into 47 luxury condos, each starting at $US4 million. They took the Art Deco building back to its “incredible bones,” said Michael Stern, managing partner at JDS. The tower predates neighbourhood height restrictions in Chelsea and offers views straight to the Statue of Liberty on a clear day.

“Protected, unobstructed views is what New York City real estate is all about,” Stern told Business Insider at the Hearst Designer Visions preview of Walker Tower. The building officially opens today.

In her tenure as the Executive Director of Hearst Designer Visions, Alana Frumkes said she’s seen plenty of apartments sold “as-is,” right down to the designer clothes staged in the closets for the event.

“We ask our designers in the beginning to keep a spread sheet of the cost of every design piece in the apartments,” Frumkes told Business Insider, “Art is on a separate list, though, since some of that is borrowed and not necessarily for sale. We tell the developer the valuation of the designs to be added onto the cost of the apartment. Then the designer gets paid.”

Walker Tower is 75% sold. But just in case you can’t afford a $US4 million apartment quite yet, check out what Aparicio did with this apartment in Walker Tower.

