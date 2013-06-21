Take A Look Inside The Sophisticated Cockpit of The New Airbus Jetliner

The A350 XWB, Airbus’s gorgeous answer to Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner, has not yet made an appearance at the Paris Air Show (rumour says Friday may be the day), but its cockpit is here on display.



We stepped inside to see what the European plane maker came up with, and it’s impressive.

Airbus made the controls for the A350 similar to those for its A380, A320, and A350/A340, so pilots who change from one to another can skip the lengthy training course.

Airbus offers dual heads-up screen displays (one for each pilot). The pilot looks out the windshield through the display, which shows crucial information and makes taking off and landing safer. (Dual HUDs are standard in the Boeing 787).

Where the A380, the most recent brand new commercial jet from Airbus, had 10 LCD screens, the A350 will have six larger screens displaying flight information and controls, including navigation.

The systems control (overhead) and flight control unit (akin to a car’s dashboard) will be very similar to those in other Airbus products, test pilot Jean-Michel Roy told Gizmodo.

It is, he said, “probably the best, most advanced cockpit in the world.”

Take a look:

And the folded up heads-up display:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.